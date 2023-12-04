New York spent nearly $300K on TikTok ads despite FBI warnings

The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Boston. A report released Thursday, Sept. 28, by a tech watchdog group said TikTok has become a key marketing channel for vendors that want to promote steroids and other bodybuilding drugs to millions of people who use the app. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — New York Mayor Eric Adams approved City Hall spending nearly $300,000 on TikTok ads, despite the Adams administration banning the use of TikTok on government devices over concerns of Chinese espionage.

TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has raised serious concerns about potential spying by the Chinese government, with its 1.5 billion users worldwide.

In November 2022, the FBI issued warnings regarding national security concerns, and Senate Republicans, backed by a bipartisan bill, called for a nationwide ban on TikTok. The following month, President Joe Biden signed the bill, prohibiting the app on government devices.

Despite budget cuts across every city department, New York City Hall approved a $297,000 expenditure on TikTok ad campaigns showcasing city services and events available to the public.

Critics question this decision, especially amid budget reductions, and despite TikTok’s denial of being a spy tool for the Chinese government.

A NewsNation/DecisionDesk HQ poll asked registered voters their views on TikTok. When questioned about supporting or opposing the U.S. government’s potential ban, 27% strongly supported the ban, while 25% somewhat supported, 19% strongly opposed, 16% somewhat opposed and 14% were not sure.

When asked if TikTok posed a security threat to the U.S., 38% said yes, while 29% said no.

More than 30 U.S. states banned TikTok from government-issued devices. Montana was the first state to ban TikTok statewide; however, last week, a federal judge blocked the law, stopping it from taking effect on Jan. 1, 2024.