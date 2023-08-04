New York considers speed limiters for new cars, serial speeders

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Many New Yorkers crave speed, yet the city seeks ways to curb it — from speed cameras to safety campaigns, the aim is to preserve lives. Now three lawmakers propose high-tech speed inhibitors for all new vehicles, going beyond existing efforts.

Dubbed Intelligent Speed Assistance Systems (ISA), this technology automatically reduces vehicle speed upon exceeding speed limits.

New York state lawmakers aim for statewide adoption of the technology. A New York Senate bill proposes equipping all newly registered vehicles with the system starting in 2024.

A separate assembly bill would require drivers who accumulate six or more speeding tickets in a year or 11 or more points on their license in 18 months to have the device installed on their vehicle.

The system would enforce a speed limit of just five miles above the speed limit.

“As a pedestrian, cyclist, and a driver, I am sick and tired of dodging speeding cars and risking my life just to get across the street. So our bill makes it clear and simple: if you won’t stop speeding, New York will make you. we’ve had enough,” New York Sen. Andrew Goundares, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in a statement.

Amidst this, a nationwide initiative advocates for pedestrian-detection tech and applies the vehicle’s brakes before hitting someone, even if the driver doesn’t do it in time, as standard in all new vehicles. The petition urges the National Highway Safety Administration to support this lifesaving concept.

However, certain automakers oppose the proposed legislation, viewing it as government overreach that could inflate vehicle costs for consumers if enacted.