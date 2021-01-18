Parler’s website is back online, but app still not in stores

This illustration picture shows social media application logo from Parler displayed on a smartphone with its website in the background in Arlington, Virginia on July 2, 2020. – Amid rising turmoil in social media, recently formed social network Parler is gaining with prominent political conservatives who claim their voices are being silenced by Silicon Valley giants. Parler, founded in Nevada in 2018, bills itself as an alternative to “ideological suppression” at other social networks. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (Reuters) — The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the company’s website. Parler’s app, however, remains offline.

“Hello world, is this thing on?,” John Matze asked in a message dated Saturday, posted above a note from the company saying the platform would be restored after challenges were resolved.

A little over a week ago, Apple Inc suspended the Parler from its App Store, shortly after Alphabet-owned Google banned it from Google Play. The app is still unavailable for download on both platforms.

Amazon.com Inc then suspended Parler from its web hosting service, effectively taking the site offline unless it can find a new company to host its services.

U.S. right-wing social media users have flocked to Parler, along with other apps such as Telegram and social site Gab, citing the more aggressive policing of political comments on mainstream platforms such as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc, which intensified after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.