Would you pay for Tinder’s $500 subscription?

(NewsNation) — Swipe left, swipe right, and it could cost you more to meet your next fling or long-term partner.

Apps like Tinder and Bumble are introducing new premium features to retain users, with Tinder going as far as charging up to $500 a month for a premium subscription.

Tinder Select, an invite-only membership available to less than 1% of its users, includes early access to new features and a virtual badge. This marks Tinder’s fourth paid tier, joining the ranks of Tinder+, Tinder Gold and Tinder Platinum.

Tinder Select members gain access to a range of unique features:

Direct Message: Members can send up to two messages a week without the need for a prior match. It’s important to note that messaging is restricted to the Likes Sent tab, simultaneous Super Likes are not allowed, and some users may opt out of receiving direct messages.

Skip The Line: Profiles of users you like will be visible unblurred in their Likes You grid, even if they don’t have a Gold or Platinum Tinder subscription. Additionally, your profile remains prioritized on their Likes You grid for a period of 7 days.

Special Status: Display your exclusive membership with a SELECT badge on your profile. Users who prefer not to showcase this badge can easily opt out through their Settings.

SELECT Mode: Engage with Tinder’s most sought-after profiles, enhancing the potential for exceptional connections.

VIP Experience: To maintain an exclusive atmosphere, membership spots are limited to less than 1% of users, ensuring a premium experience for those accepted.

Early Access: Enjoy the privilege of being among the first to test new features before they are rolled out to the general user base.

In addition to these benefits, Tinder Select members have the option to hide advertisements and review the Likes they’ve sent in the past seven days.

To apply for a SELECT membership, profiles must meet the 5-Point Select Screen criteria.

For those whose profiles don’t initially meet these requirements, an application is still possible, but applicants will be prompted to update their profiles during the application process.

Approximately one-third of people using dating apps are paying for them, according to Pew Research.

Tinder is not the only app offering premium options.

Hinge, a Match Group-owned app, rolled out a fresh $49.99 tier called Hinge X. This new tier complements its existing $29.99-per-month subscription plan, Hinge+.

In a similar move, Bumble is contemplating the addition of a higher-tier subscription above its current $60-per-month plan.

Additionally, Grindr is in the works to expand its premium offerings, The Wall Street Journal reported. The trend of dating apps exploring more expensive subscription options seems to be on the rise.

Bela Gandhi, the founder of Smart Dating Academy, cautioned users about the high cost and suggested exploring alternative options like hiring a coach.

Gandhi recommended seeking more personalized services and emphasized that while some paid features are beneficial, users should carefully consider whether the cost justifies the benefits.

Gandhi also shared stories of couples who, unwilling to pay for premium features, resorted to finding each other on social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram.

When asked about the worth of perks like super likes, boost features, and the ability to see who liked your profile, Gandhi acknowledged that some features, such as boosting profiles to increase visibility or seeing who liked you, could be worthwhile.