Police using AI-powered surveillance cams across the country: Report

(NewsNation) — Artificial intelligence has been touted as a potential game-changer in the fields of science and medicine, and it’s now reportedly being used in law enforcement to aid surveillance efforts in the name of crime prevention.

An analysis of data by 404 Media has revealed more than 100 police departments and cities across the country are using an AI-powered system that gives authorities “direct access” to private cameras belonging to residents and businesses.

The network comprises some 200,000 connected cameras, the feeds from which a company called Fusus is funneling into a single location, according to 404 Media. The software platform turns “dumb” cameras into smart ones with “object recognition capabilities for items, people, and specific vehicles.”

In other words, the software can scan footage for people wearing certain clothes or driving certain cars.

The company has marketed itself as a means to stop school shootings, Slate reported, and has created partnerships with schools in California, Florida, Ohio and North Carolina.

Its usage has raised privacy concerns, though. 404 Media said it obtained the data on police department usage from a researcher who told the news outlet they were “disgusted” by the technology.

Police and cities argue the tech is useful for modern police work and allows for greater “situational awareness,” Reuters reported. For critics, the system violates privacy and risks giving police tools that are easily abused.

In the city of Rialto, California, every new commercial and residential development must install a Fusus-enabled camera, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

“As the Fusus network grows within the city of Rialto, so will the Rialto Police Department’s ability to effectively solve crime and respond to criminal incidents with accurate information vital to keeping the community safe,” the city said in a news release in June 2022.

The software is used in other cities including Atlanta, Miami and Orlando, Florida.

404 Media has used the data to create an interactive map showing the cities and police department using the technology.