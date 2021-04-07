@realdonaldtrump account will not be revived by the National Archives on Twitter

The Twitter logo is seen on a phone in this photo illustration in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account, @realdonaldtrump, will not be revived by the National Archives on the social media platform.

The National Archives has previously preserved and maintained the Obama administration’s official Twitter account as well the accounts of several Obama White House staff members. Those accounts live on Twitter and can be retweeted or liked.

In a statement released by Twitter to NewsNation a spokesperson said:

“I can confirm that our teams have been working with NARA on the preservation of Tweets from @realDonaldTrump, as is standard with any administration transition and as we’ve done previously. We have a long-standing, collaborative partnership with NARA on a number of issues, including to preserve records in accordance with appropriate laws.” “Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently, regardless of how NARA decides to display the data it has preserved. Administration accounts that are archived on the service are accounts that were not in violation of the Twitter Rules

The National Archive does maintain the official White House Twitter archive from the Trump administration as well as archived versions of other former officials’ accounts including former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

Plans are in the works for another platform to house the former president’s @realdonaldtrump account. They will be available on the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library website as well.

Politico reports that those tweets will be available as a download and include as many of the blocked or deleted tweets as the archive has been granted access to.

The former president’s tweets can be currently viewed on independent databases while the National Archive works on a new platform.

Trump’s personal Twitter was permanently suspended from the site over tweets related to election fraud in the aftermath of the capitol riots. At the time, Twitter said his account repeatedly glorified violence.

The move by Twitter comes as Facebook faces a backlash for removing a video of the former president being interviewed by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Facebook said the video violated the president’s ban from the site.

Republicans and Democrats have scrutinized social media companies’ decisions when it comes to regulation on their platforms. Tech CEOs have gone before Congress several times over the last year to face criticism over the uneven nature of enforcement for certain content and people.