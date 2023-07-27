Reddit tests verification system for users

(NewsNation) — Reddit is the latest social network joining the verification trend, with the site testing official badges for verified users.

Unlike Twitter Blue, Reddit’s verified status will not be available to purchase. The site said the badge will be assigned to official accounts associated with institutions, brands or personalities. The badges are first being rolled out to those with whom Reddit has an existing relationship.

Reddit has more than one billion visitors per month and previously, the site has not offered any kind of verification. Some subreddits have created informal systems of verification for users, however.

Reddit is not adding any additional features for verified users and the badges will be shown as a flair next to the username, viewable on the sites Android and IOS apps.

The lack of additional features and limiting the feature to accounts associated with brands or organizations makes the system similar to earlier versions of Twitter’s blue checkmark. When first launched, Twitter’s verification was meant to help users know when accounts were part of institutions or brands that could be trusted to provide accurate or authentic information.

When Elon Musk took over the platform, he launched Twitter Blue, which was available to anyone willing to pay a monthly subscription fee. There is no requirement for Twitter Blue users to confirm their identity to purchase the blue check.

When Twitter Blue initially launched, a flood of fake accounts created confusion on the platform. The change, along with others instituted by Musk, has resulted in the company facing a nearly 50% drop in ad revenue.

The company said the move is to help improve trust and authenticity on the site by allowing users to know when they are interacting with legitimate outlets rather than impersonators.