Report: Amazon plans layoff of 10K workers

(NewsNation) —Amazon could begin layoffs of about 10,000 people this week, according to a report by the New York Times.

The newspaper reported Monday that people “with knowledge of the matter” said the company has plans to begin the largest layoffs in the company’s history.

Amazon’s devices organization, retail division and human resources would be hit the hardest, according to the report. Overall, the layoffs would represent less than 1% of the company’s total global workforce and 3% of its corporate employees, the New York Times reported.

According to CNBC, the potential layoffs come a week after headcount reductions at other tech firms. That includes Meta’s announcement that it would lay off more than 13% of its staff. Twitter also recently laid off a large portion of its workforce after Elon Musk acquired the business to the tune of $44 billion.

Amazon hasn’t publicly confirmed the layoffs.

