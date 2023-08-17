Reports: NYC bans TikTok on official devices

FILE – The TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. TikTok needs to do more to get ready for new European Union digital rules designed to keep users safe online, a top official said Tuesday July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

(NewsNation) — New York City has banned the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok on government devices, according to multiple reports.

A city spokesperson confirmed the information for Forbes, saying the new directive makes sure social media is used “in a secure manner.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ TikTok account will no longer be updated, either, according to the account’s new bio section.

“This account was operated by NYC until August 2023,” it reads. “It’s no longer monitored.”

Other states have taken similar action and banned the platform from government devices, but in May, Montana became the first state in the U.S. to enact a complete ban on TikTok.

Those in favor of such restrictions say it protects users’ data, while opponents say it violates First Amendment rights.