Robot attacked Tesla engineer at Texas factory: Report

(NewsNation) — A Tesla engineer was allegedly attacked by a robot at a factory near Austin, according to media reports.

The 2021 injury report claims the robot, which was designed to move aluminum car parts, dug its metal claws into the engineer’s back and arm, leaving a “trail of blood,” according to witnesses who spoke with the Information in a story published last month. The Daily Mail also reported on the incident.

The attack happened while the engineer was programming software for two disabled Tesla robots nearby.

NewsNation’s Austin affiliate KXAN reported in 2022 that workers at the Tesla facility were being mistreated.

The Workers Defense Project has filed cases with the U.S. Labor Department over worker pay and training during Giga Texas’ construction. The group said dozens of workers have come to it claiming they didn’t receive pay for work, overtime pay or holiday pay.