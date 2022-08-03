(NewsNation) — Ford’s F-150 Lightning, the electric cousin to it’s popular Ford F-150 gas powered truck, has sold out in 2022, the company says, leading the automaker to stop taking reservations on a vehicle that has exceeded expectations for demand.

Customers first started receiving their 2022 models of the F-150 Lightning in April, Ford told NewsNation in an exclusive interview, delivering the truck across all 50 states.

The popularity of the truck was not something even Ford expected, but serves as a sign that electric vehicles could soon be commonplace across the country.

Ford initially planned on producing 40,000 F-150 Lightnings annually, but has since tripled that goal to 150,000 by the middle of next year, following the surge in demand for the model.