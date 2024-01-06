Samsung to announce by AI-powered phones

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NewsNation) — Samsung is expected to announce new AI-powered phones during a news conference on Jan. 17.

The much-anticipated “all-new mobile experience powered by AI” is the latest instance of artificial intelligence becoming more ingrained in everyday life.

Samsung is Apple’s primary competitor in the smartphone market with about a 20% share of the global market, according to CNBC.

A news release for the unveiling event in San Jose, California offered few details about what consumers can expect in an AI-powered smartphone.

“A revolutionary mobile experience is coming. Get ready to discover a new era full of possibilities with the latest Galaxy innovations, designed to transform how you live, connect and create. The new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet.”

AI smartphones are expected to reach 40% of the global smartphone market share by 2027, according to Counterpoint Research.

Artificial intelligence thrust itself into public consciousness this year. But the technology, while dazzling for its ability to retrieve information or produce readable prose, has yet to match people’s science fiction fantasies of human-like machines.

Catalyzing a year of AI fanfare was ChatGPT. The chatbot gave the world a glimpse of advances in computer science, even if not everyone learned quite how it works or how to make the best use of it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.