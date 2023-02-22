SCOTUS hearing could reshape the rules of the internet

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Supreme Court is expected to hear another case that could shift the foundations of internet law on Wednesday. Both cases under review this week could change the way big tech companies run and how we use the internet and social media apps.

The core question in both comes down to this: Should tech platforms like Twitter, Facebook or Google be legally or criminally liable for the content their users post?

So far, both the liberal and conservative-leaning justices have been openly questioning whether they’re the right group to answer that question, in a way we’re not used to seeing from the court.

“Isn’t it better than to keep it the way it is, for us, and Congress? Put the burden on Congress to change that. They can consider the implications and make these predictive judgments. You’re asking us to make these very precise, predictive judgments that — ‘don’t worry about it, it’s not really going to be that bad.’ I don’t know that that’s at all the case,” Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh said.

SCOTUS is weighing Wednesday whether Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can be sued over a 2017 Islamic State group attack on a Turkish nightclub based on the argument the platforms assisted in fueling the growth of the terrorist organization.

What the justices decide to do in this case and a related one it heard Tuesday is important particularly because the companies have been shielded from liability on the internet, allowing them to grow into the giants they are today.

“I mean, we’re a court. We really don’t know about these things. These are not like the nine greatest experts on the internet,” Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan said.

Wednesday’s case about the nightclub attack in which 39 people died could provide an off-ramp for the justices if they want to limit the impact of what they do.

The case was brought by the family of a man killed in the Reina nightclub attack in Istanbul. They have sued Twitter, Facebook and YouTube parent Google under the terrorism law, arguing that Google, which owns YouTube, should be liable because ISIS radicalized and recruited people worldwide by using those platforms to post videos and propaganda.

Those videos even sometimes came up as suggested content for users.

On the other side, attorneys for Google said the company cannot be held accountable for the actions of its users simply because its algorithm suggests videos or content for them based on their own likes and interests. If tech companies are liable for that, attorneys argued it’ll upend the whole internet structure.

The broader questions about Section 230 were at the center of the case the justices heard Tuesday. In that case, the family of an American college student who was one of 130 people killed in the Paris attacks sued under terrorism law.

The family of Nohemi Gonzalez argued that the Islamic State group used YouTube to spread its message and recruit people to its cause. They said YouTube’s algorithm, which recommends videos to users based on their viewing habits, was critical to the Islamic State group’s growth. Lower courts ruled Section 230 barred the lawsuit.

The Associated Press and Devan Markham contributed to this report.