Sick of 2020? There’s a dumpster fire ready for you

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It has been a rough year, some might even call it a dumpster fire.

Some days don’t you just feel like taking 2020 and torching it? Well, a Chicago-based company has decided to do just that.

Email provider HEY.com set up a webcam, printer, conveyor belt and a dumpster. You send either a plain text email or attach an image to dumpsterfire@hey.com. Then, watch on the live feed as the flames turn on, the conveyor belt starts running and your email is burned.

Then: “experience catharsis,” as the makers of the experiment put it.

“Can email be a conduit for catharsis? If you could type out an email, press send, and see it being consumed in an actual dumpster fire, would it help reclaim a little bit of what we’ve lost? Let’s find out,” Basecamp founder and CEO Jason Fried wrote on Twitter.

HEY is a new paid email service from Basecamp, a project management platform.

LAUNCH: 2020’s been a dumpster fire. Can email be a conduit for catharsis? If you could write an email, press send, and see it being consumed in an actual dumpster fire, would it help reclaim a little bit of what we've lost? Let’s find out: https://t.co/AKeTQEQi51 pic.twitter.com/ATn9oecR1t — Jason Fried (@jasonfried) November 24, 2020

The livestream runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET), and you are emailed a notification about your burn. Emails are then destroyed, according to the HEY.

What burns has to be PG-13, according to the site. The company is also offsetting three times the CO2 created from burning the papers.

Basecamp’s head of marketing Andy Didorosi posted a walk through on YouTube to show how the dumpster fire works: