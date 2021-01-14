Snap to permanently terminate President Trump’s account

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Snapchat is permanently terminating President Donald Trump’s Snapchat account, a company spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company — Snap, Inc. — had announced an indefinite suspension of his account last week.

“(We) have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community. In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account,” the company said in a statement to NewsNation.

In June, the company stopped promoting his account on the Discover tab, and instead restricted his content to only those who search for him or subscribe to him.

In the months since, Trump has tried to violate the platform’s community guidelines and terms of service related to misinformation, hate speech and glorification or incitement of violence, according to Snap.

The account remained active as of Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. EST.

This decision follows similar actions from social media giants like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.