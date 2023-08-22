Snapchat to expand AI capabilities with ‘Dreams’

The Snapchat logo is seen in this photo illustration on 22 August, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Snapchat is reportedly expanding its generative artificial intelligence features with “Dreams.”

Earlier this year, the social media platform launched My AI, an interactive chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology.

Unlike Microsoft and Google, which hope to use AI to provide better search results, Snapchat’s AI is designed to act as an artificial friend or chat buddy. But the company warned on its blog that AIs can be tricked into giving false or misleading information, cautioning users to be careful.

“Snap will again experiment with AI images — but soon, those images may contain you and your friends in imaginative backgrounds,” TechCrunch reports.

Snapchat users will be able to upload selfies, and the app will generate new pictures of you in new scenarios, according to app researcher Steve Moser, TechCrunch reports.

The difference between “Dreams” and other AI photo apps is the “fantastical places and scenario” backgrounds, according to Moser’s research.

“Having a variety of angles, expressions, and lighting conditions will also result in better AI photos, the app will instruct users,” TechCrunch reports.