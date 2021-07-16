Soundmojis: Facebook is bringing sound to your emojis. Here’s how it works.

(NewsNation Now) — Facebook is adding sound to its emojis in a bid to stand out in the crowded messenger app space.

The new feature, called soundmojis, can be enabled on the latest version of the app, just in time for World Emoji Day on Saturday.

Facebook’s announcement highlights the variety of options in this initial rollout. “Soundmojis let you send short sound clips in a Messenger chat,” it reads. “From clapping 👏, crickets 🦗, drumroll 🥁 and evil laughter 😈, to audio clips from artists like Rebecca Black and TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ F9, NBC and Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton.”

Drake and Kanye West even have snippets of their songs the motto and good morning on sound emojis, the hourglass ⌛ and the sun ☀, respectively.

To find them, go to your Messenger app and start a chat. Then tap the smiley face to open the expressions menu and select the loudspeaker icon. You’ll see the full family of new sound emojis and to preview just tap to hear the sound and hit send to share.

