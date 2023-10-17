Stalking victims join Apple AirTag lawsuit

  • A 2022 lawsuit claims two women were stalked using Apple AirTags
  • Dozens more plaintiffs have joined the suit with similar allegations
  • Apple has since released an AirTag update with added security measures

Apple’s AirTags under fire as two women sue the company for failing to protect users from unwanted tracking.

(NewsNation) — Alleged stalking victims are joining a lawsuit two women filed last year, saying Apple AirTags were used to track their locations.

Dozens have since joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs, Business Insider reported.

The lawsuit says Apple “heedlessly forged ahead” with its AirTag launch in 2021, ignoring its “inevitable use in stalking,” Yahoo reported.

From its launch, experts have warned about possible malicious uses for the technology. In one case, an Indianapolis woman was accused of using an AirTag to track and kill her boyfriend.

The devices, which cost $29 each, have reportedly been used to track and steal cars too.

Apple responded to privacy complaints last year when it announced an update that included new privacy warnings during setup, quicker alert times on unknown accessories and refined precision finding.

