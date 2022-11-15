(NewsNation) — Subway is taking their sandwiches to the streets, the company announced in a press release Monday.

After a successful trial and receiving “extremely positive” feedback at the University of California San Diego in September, the cold cut conglomerate is unveiling its “Grab & Go” smart fridges — which are basically vending machines stocked with premade Subway sandwiches.

According to the company, the move is a part of expanding its “nontraditional presence” to better serve its “on-the-go” guests, which will soon include airports, truck stop plazas, convenience and gas stores, hospitals and other college campuses.

On Monday, Subway reported that the fridge is available in more than 400 locations across North America.

“As more of our guests search for dining experiences to meet their ‘in-the-moment’ needs, the brand’s nontraditional locations and platforms can serve them wherever and whenever they are craving Subway,” said Taylor Bennett, vice president of non-traditional development at Subway.

“As Subway focuses on strategic and profitable growth, there is a significant opportunity to expand our footprint in nontraditional locations and for franchisees to generate incremental revenue for their business.”

Credit: Subway

And these “Grab & Go” smart fridges are more than just mere vending machines.

The press release describes them as providing an interactive yet unattended experience, fully equipped with artificial intelligence and natural language processing features that allow guests to talk directly with the smart fridge.

Furthermore, the fridges can deliver completely contactless and cashless transactions thanks to its weight-sensor shelves, which help ensure guests are charged correctly. The fridges are also equipped with a UV-C light that sanitizes after every purchase to help ensure quality food.

“Subway Grab & Go has quickly gained traction as consumers are drawn to sandwiches made fresh daily from a brand they know and love, versus competitor items that rely on a 14-day-plus shelf life,” said Karla Martinez, director of innovation for non-traditional development. “As Subway continues to expand off-premises concepts, guests can expect to find Subway Grab & Go and smart fridges in more convenient everyday places like airports, college campuses, and hospitals.”

Subway’s “Grab & Go” smart fridges is the latest in a company effort to remodel its brand image and selection, CNN Business reported.

The changes have been effective, as sales at stores open at least a year reportedly rose 8.4% in the third quarter.