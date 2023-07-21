Tech giants agree to White House AI safeguards

FILE – The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT, March 21, 2023, in Boston. The White House said Friday that it has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, meant to ensure their AI products are safe before they release them. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

(NewsNation) — Seven major tech companies, including Google and the creators of Chat GPT, have agreed to follow a set of White House AI safety guidelines.

Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI say they’d help move toward safe, secure, and transparent development of AI technology. President Joe Biden addressed the public Thursday about his plans for AI safety.

“We’ll see more technological change in the next ten years or even in the next few years than we’ve seen in the last 50 years,” Biden said. “Artificial intelligence is going to transform the lives of people around the world.”

The company’s “voluntary” commitments include conducting external security testing of AI systems before they’re released and sharing information about managing AI risks industry-wide, as well as with governments, academia and the general public.

The companies also say they’ll report vulnerabilities in their products and invest in cybersecurity in insider threat safeguards.

“Social media has shown us the harm that powerful technology can do without the right safeguards in place,” Biden said.

To improve trust and transparency, tech leaders agreed to develop ways to make sure users know when content is AI-generated. They’ll additionally publicly report their technology’s capabilities and shortcomings.

As AI capabilities rapidly expand, the White House has asked companies to help address “society’s greatest challenges” and research societal risks that AI can pose, including bias, discrimination and privacy concerns.

“Companies that are developing these emerging technologies have a responsibility to ensure their products are safe,” the White House said in an official statement. “To make the most of AI’s potential, the Biden-Harris Administration is encouraging this industry to uphold the highest standards to ensure that innovation doesn’t come at the expense of Americans’ rights and safety.”

Biden also called for bipartisan legislation to develop what he called appropriate regulation.

Thursday’s announcement is the latest in a series of action the White House has taken regarding AI safety and data privacy.

Earlier this year, the National Science Foundation announced a $140 million investment to establish seven new National AI Research Institutes. That brings the total number of institutions across the country to 25.

The Biden administration also released a National AI R&D Strategic Plan to promote responsible AI.

Looking ahead, the Office of Management and Budget is expected to release draft policy guidance for federal agencies to ensure AI systems are centered around “safeguarding the American people’s rights and safety,” the White House said in an official statement.