Tech workers push back on layoff narrative they term misleading

(NewsNation) — While tech companies are laying off workers with public promises of severance, some tech workers are fighting back against what they say are misleading promises.

Brit Levy went viral on TikTok when she refused to sign a severance agreement with Meta, which she said didn’t live up to the company’s promises of generous compensation.

“I wanted to make sure that people who were considering signing the severance had all the information, because there was so much conflicting information out there,” she told NewsNation.

In a public statement, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg promised that laid-off employees would get 16 weeks of severance pay and six months of health insurance coverage. Levy said that’s not what was provided in the agreement she was given.

“Right now I actually haven’t even received an unemployment check. Meta barely paid my final wages on the 17th of February,” she said.

While Levy has received a lot of messages from people offering career advice, she said her viral fame has not resulted in any job offers so far.