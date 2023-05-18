Tesla debuts humanoid AI robot’s new capabilities

FILE – A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Colorado, Feb. 9, 2019. Tesla’s first-quarter vehicle sales in 2023 rose 36% after the company cut prices twice in a bid to stimulate demand. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(NewsNation) — Tesla’s AI robots, which were announced last year, can now walk and perform “repetitive or boring tasks,” according to new video the company released this week.

A video Tesla posted Wednesday showed the robots walking around an office, analyzing its environment, and sorting objects.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the video Tuesday during a shareholder meeting event, The Verge reported.

Tesla Bot’s creators are striving to create an “autonomous humanoid” robot the can carry out unsafe or boring tasks. Doing so requires software that allows the robot to balance, navigate and interact with the physical world, according to Tesla’s website.

Production of the Tesla Bot will likely happen after the company rolls out it Cybertrucks, The Verge reported.