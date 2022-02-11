FILE – The login/sign up screen for a Twitter account is seen on a laptop computer Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Twitter’s stock was rising Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, after it posted higher revenue and user numbers in the last three months of 2021 and announced a $4 billion share repurchase program.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Had issues with Twitter on Friday? You’re not alone.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, showed nearly 15,000 user reports of outage on Friday, according to Reuters.

About half of these issues were with the website, Downdetector reported, while 40% were having issues with the app.

At 12:14 p.m., Twitter Support tweeted that it has fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and tweets from posting.

“Things should be back to normal now,” the tweet said. “Sorry for the interruption!”

Also having issues on Friday was Amazon Web Services, beginning around 1 p.m. EST, Downdetector said on Twitter.