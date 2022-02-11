Had issues with Twitter on Friday? You’re not alone.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, showed nearly 15,000 user reports of outage on Friday, according to Reuters.
About half of these issues were with the website, Downdetector reported, while 40% were having issues with the app.
At 12:14 p.m., Twitter Support tweeted that it has fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and tweets from posting.
“Things should be back to normal now,” the tweet said. “Sorry for the interruption!”
Also having issues on Friday was Amazon Web Services, beginning around 1 p.m. EST, Downdetector said on Twitter.
Reuters contributed to this report.