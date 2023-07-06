Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Unofficial record heat hits Earth -- more than once
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
Top Stories
World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record
Video Icon
Video
What is a flash drought?
Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday
How to keep your car seats cooler in the summer
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Threads is a ‘kinder, sweeter’ place: Colby Hall
Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over Threads
Mediaite's Colby Hall says Zuckerberg is 'getting the better' of Musk
'Threads is like a throwback to Twitter 2010': Hall
Liz Jassin
Updated:
Jul 6, 2023 / 06:58 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Kyron Horman: Mother hopes for answers after 13 years
Video Icon
Video
Loeb: Are fragments of interstellar meteor from alien gadget?
Video Icon
Video
Soil vapors may have led to Kristin Smart’s missing remains
Video Icon
Video
Taylor Swift fined thousands for trash outside NYC home
OceanGate victims listened to music ‘absorbed in dark’: report
‘He was coming so fast’: Alaska man growls at charging bear
Video Icon
Video