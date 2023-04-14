TikTok ban enforced at Florida colleges, looms in Montana

FILE – The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen, March 18, 2023, in Boston. Social media platforms often rely on labels to let users know an account is operated by a Russian state propaganda agency. But new research shows that on […]

BOCA RATON, Fla. (NewsNation) — As a complete TikTok ban looms in the state of Montana, the State University System of Florida Board of Governors banned the social media app at Florida’s public colleges and universities over data privacy concerns.

Last month, TikTok’s CEO testified before Congress, claiming the social media site was safe. But many still don’t believe it.

Montana could become the first state to completely ban TikTok as concerns continue to grow over China’s attempt to spy on the U.S.

State lawmakers are expected to hold a final vote on Friday to determine if the state will ban any downloads of the app. If the bill is passed to ban the app, residents wouldn’t be punished, but the stores that offer the apps could face $10,000 penalties.

But Montana is just the latest to work toward banning the social media giant.

Nine public universities in Florida are also banning TikTok and several other social apps on school devices and WiFi networks.

Some students said they don’t mind and support it, while others said the ban isn’t keeping them from getting on the app. Some even said the ban has consequences many don’t realize.

State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues sent a memo to state university system presidents on Wednesday, announcing the ban and implementing it immediately.

“This regulation requires institutions to remove technologies published in the State University System (SUS) Prohibited Technologies List from any university-owned device and to block network traffic associated with these technologies,” Rodrigues said in the memo.

Florida State University student Morgan Gabauer told NewsNation that the moment after the administration emailed the letter out to the university community, no one could get on any of the banned apps while using the school’s WiFi.

“It doesn’t load so if you are very familiar with the circle, the spinning circle that goes on forever, it kind of just does that,” Gabauer said.

She continued, “Honestly, there’s really no replacement for TikTok. No matter what other social media tries to implement a very similar system, the algorithm is unmatched. And it’s just something that is very unique. A lot of us actually get a lot of our news sources from there too.”

The Florida Board of Governors said they are worried the Chinese government could obtain American data through the app.

Students said they understand the concern but University of Florida freshman Peyton Harris, a reporter for the University of Florida’s newspaper “The Alligator,” insisted TikTok isn’t just about scrolling.

“A lot of marketing students are worried about the ban, especially in regards to their curriculum, because TikTok has played such a major part in some recent marketing campaigns,” Harris said.

For some students at Florida International University, banning messaging apps like We Chat and Tencent QQ hits close to home, said Elise Gregg, the editor-in-chief for the university paper “Panther Now.”

“At an international university, where we have a lot of international students, this can be really difficult for some of these students who have friends and family back home,” she said.

NewsNation reached out to TikTok for a comment about the ban. A company spokesperson responded, saying, “TikTok has taken unprecedented actions to address national security concerns.”

But Florida isn’t alone. Right now, there are 10 other states that have similar bans in place at colleges and universities. Those states include Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas, according to BestColleges.