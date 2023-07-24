TikTok launches text posts; taking on Threads, Twitter

TikTok’s new text posts will allow users to customize the color, font, background and enable or disable comments.

(NewsNation) — TikTok users can now make text-based posts alongside its primary short-video format, taking on Meta’s Threads and Twitter, which recently rebranded as X.

The new content option allows users to share stories, poems, song lyrics and other written content, the social media company announced Monday.

“With text posts, we’re expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we’ve seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine,” TikTok says.

The new text posts will have a 1,000 character limit with the option to customize it with sounds, background colors, tagged locations and stickers.

The move comes at an interesting time as platforms like Threads and lesser-known apps like Mastodon and Bluesky try to position themselves as replacements to Twitter.

Instagram’s text-based counterpart Threads had an explosive launch in early July but has since seen a nearly 70% decline in daily active users, according to Forbes.

Twitter’s recent rebranding as X is the latest of several questionable moves like limiting the number of tweets non-paying users can read. As the platform continues to lose features and traffic, TikTok is offering users a new home for text-based content.