Why is TikTok asking for your phone passcode?

(NewsNation) — Millions of TikTok users were reportedly asked to enter their passcode prior to accessing the app.

And the reason remains unclear.

TikTok users started reporting the issue in late November, according to Dexerto.

Dataconomy, an industry expert publication, cites the following as potential reasons for the passcode request:

Restricted mode activation

Software glitches or bugs

Security measures or updates

App updates and changes

The request may be just a bug and not an intentional ask from TikTok.

Restricted Mode is a feature that grants users control over their content and can filter out sensitive content if enabled.

If you have the feature enabled, TikTok may ask you for your passcode to ensure you’re the user accessing certain content.

However, for some users, the passcode request could be a bug or glitch, according to Dataconomy. Other users have reportedly skipped the passcode prompt by selecting “cancel.”