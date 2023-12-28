T-Mobile threatens $2K fines for illegal spam texts

FILE – The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

(NewsNation) — Don’t mess with T-Mobile.

The cellular carrier will reportedly fine third-party messaging accounts up to $2,000 if they send spam, “social engineering messages or illegal content,” according to Vonage, which uses the T-Mobile network.

T-Mobile will implement the fines Jan. 1, 2024.

“These changes only impact third-party messaging vendors that send unlawful or unallowed commercial mass messaging campaigns for other businesses. The vendors will be fined if the content they are sending does not meet the standards in our code of conduct, which is in place to protect consumers from illegal or illicit content and aligns to federal and state laws.” T-Mobile said in a statement sent to Cord Cutters News.

NewsNation has reached out to T-Mobile for comment.