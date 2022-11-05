Twitter officially starts $7.99 blue checkmark subscription

The Twitter page of Elon Musk is seen on the screen of a computer in Sausalito, Calif., on Monday, April 25, 2022. On Monday, Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for about $44 billion. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

(NewsNation) — It’s official, Twitter has officially started its blue checkmark subscription service.

Elon Musk launched a new Twitter Blue premium subscription service a week into his ownership of the social media company.

“Starting today, we’re adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon,” the company said in the App Store announcement.

For $7.99 per month, users can get a blue checkmark verification on their accounts.

Twitter Blue was launched in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for in-app purchase for iOS and Android.

According to the company, Twitter Blue is just the beginning. The announcement also eluded to future changes, including, half the ads, the ability to post longer videos and a priority ranking for quality content.

“Power to the people,” the announcement said.