Twitter permanently bans My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell for election misinformation

FILE – In this March 30, 2020, file photo, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Twitter has permanently banned Lindell’s Twitter account after he continually perpetuated the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Reuters) — Twitter has permanently suspended the account of My Pillow chief Mike Lindell for repeated violations of the company’s policy on election misinformation, the social media firm said late on Monday.

Lindell, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, financed post-election protest movements in a bid to overturn the election win of President Joe Biden.

Lindell used his personal Twitter account, which had nearly half a million followers before being suspended, and the company’s account to spread unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election.

Numerous state and federal officials, including former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, have said there was no evidence of fraud on a scale massive enough to have affected the outcome. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by state and federal judges, including two tossed by the Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated justices.

Lindell repeatedly violated the company’s civic integrity policy, due to which he was suspended, a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Twitter had permanently suspended Trump from its platform earlier this month.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of the My Pillow company helped sponsor a two-week March for Trump bus tour that ended in Washington on Dec. 14 and spoke at five stops.

He told Reuters earlier this month that he did not help finance subsequent trips to promote the Jan. 6 rally that devolved into riots as supporters of Trump stormed through the U.S. Capitol.

But the Capitol riots that left five people dead, did not change his views on contesting the election.

“I’m never letting the fraud go,” Lindell told Reuters then.

My Pillow did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment on Twitter’s suspension of Lindell’s account.