FILE – The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, the Twitter whistleblower who is warning of security flaws, privacy threats and lax controls at the social platform, will take his case to Congress on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Senators who will hear Zatko’s testimony are alarmed by his allegations at a time of heightened concern over the safety of powerful tech platforms. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

(NewsNation) — Twitter shareholders voted to approve Elon Musk’s initial proposal to purchase the platform for $44 billion Tuesday, according to CNBC, despite the billionaire’s attempts to squash the deal.

The vote allows Twitter to continue a lawsuit against the Tesla and Space X CEO to carry out the proposed buyout, of which Musk has tried to terminate on claims that it failed to provide him adequate information about the number of fake, or “spam bot,” Twitter accounts, according to the tech website The Verge.

Twitter argues that Musk is simply suffering from buyer’s remorse after agreeing to pay 38% above Twitter’s stock price.

The vote comes on the same day Twitter’s former head of security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the company’s alleged security deficiencies.

The accusations first came to light last month, spelled out in a whistleblower complaint obtained by The Washington Post and CNN. Zatko claimed Twitter’s security deficiencies posed a threat to users’ personal information, company shareholders, national security and to democracy.

Twitter has since pushed back strongly on Zatko’s allegations, accusing him of spreading a “false narrative” about the company,

During his opening remarks, Sen. Chuck Grassley said the FBI has warned Twitter it may have at least one Chinese agent on its payroll — information they were able to confirm thanks to Zatko.

“Because of (Zatko’s) disclosures, we’ve learned that personal data from Twitter users was potentially exposed to foreign intelligence agencies,” Grassley said.

“For example, his disclosures indicate that India was able to place at least two suspected foreign assets within Twitter. His disclosures also note that the FBI notified Twitter of at least one Chinese agent in the company,” he continued.

Twitter shareholders’ vote for Elon’s takeover took place shortly after Zatko’s testimony.