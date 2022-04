Twitter stock jumps after Elon Musk takes 9% stake in company

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(The Hill) ā€” Twitter shares rose over 20 percent Monday morning on news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired a 9.2 percent stake in the social media platform.

Musk is now the largest outside shareholder, with 73,486,938 shares, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Monday.

The Tesla chief is a very active Twitter user with a committed fan base. Just last week he polled his 80 million followers on whether the platform ā€œrigorously adheresā€ to principles of free speech.

Over 70 percent responded ā€œNo,ā€ prompting Musk to ask whether a new platform is needed.

Musk has previously gotten into hot water over his tweets and is currently in a legal fight with the SEC over an agreement restricting his posts about Tesla.

The deal to acquire a stake in Twitter comes months after longtime CEO Jack Dorsey departed the company. Parag Agrawal replaced Dorsey in November.