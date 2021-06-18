Barstool founder Dave Portnoy is no longer suspended from Twitter

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 03: Dave Portnoy, Founder of Barstool Sports, onstage at The Barstool Party 2017 on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Barstool Sports)

(NewsNation Now) — Twitter restored the account of Barstool founder Dave Portnoy Friday, but it’s unclear exactly why he was suspended in the first place.

“Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules,” a statement on Portnoy’s suspended page reads. He has 2.5 million followers.

The hashtag #FreePortnoy is trending. Portnoy only tweeted “I’m back. #freeportnoy” after he was allowed back on the platform Friday night.

Barstool Sports’ various accounts were still active and have not provided any clues why their founder’s account was blocked.

Portnoy is a comedian as well as a media personality, and has caused backlash with some of his comments, including a video that resurfaced of him using the n-word while singing along to a rap song. He’s accused people of trying to “cancel” him by taking his comedy out of context.

He also established “The Barstool Fund” during the pandemic, which has raised $39.5 million that he says will go to small business owners.