10-year-old boy gets Iron Man-inspired bionic arm for Christmas

Harry Jones, 10, using his bionic arm in a screenshot from a video by Open Bionics via Storyful

(NewsNation) — Unlike most children who receive toys for Christmas, Harry Jones received a special gift this year: A bionic arm.

The 10-year-old boy from Lancashire, England, was born missing the lower part of his right arm. But last Wednesday his whole life changed when he was fitted for the Hero Arm by Open Bionics.

Jones received the arm through the National Health Service and, to keep it, had to go through a month-long trial, proving the technology worked and that he was able to use it properly, according to the Lancashire Post.

In a video from Storyful, Jones showed off his Iron Man-themed bionic arm. He put it to the test, wiggling his bionic fingers, making hand signs and even snapping a Christmas cracker with his grandmother.

Jones became one of the first people in England to receive the Hero Arm. His bionic arm was custom-made using advanced 3D printing technology and can read Jones’ muscle movements in his forearm, where it is attached, according to the Lancashire Post.

“Compared to the ones that he’s had previously, the Hero Arm is fantastic,” Jones’ grandmother Susan Higham said.

Now, Jones is excited to join his friends in activities he wasn’t able to partake in before like riding a bike or go-karting.

“It’s easier. I’ve had a bunch of other arms like this, but not as good as this,” Jones said. “I would definitely want to try go-karting.”