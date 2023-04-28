UPS website back up after users reported issues

(NewsNation) — UPS customers trying to ship or track packages Friday morning were meeting an unfortunate message – the website was down.
Users began reporting the shipping company’s website was down at around 3:30 a.m. CT. Nearly 500 people reported issues around 5 a.m. CT, according to DownDetector.
The direct cause for the outage remains unknown; however, UPS replied to customers’ messages on Twitter, stating, “Unfortunately, we have a problem with our website, we are working to be able to prepare it as soon as possible.”