US military personnel personal data being sold as low as 12 cents: Report

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Duke University researchers purchased sensitive information about U.S. military service members, as part of a report, from online data brokers for as little as 12 cents per page, shedding light on the unregulated data broker industry which, while legal, possesses a political national security threat.

It’s taking place online, with seemingly no effective means to stop it.

Data brokers are actively collecting and selling information concerning both active duty and retired American service members. This information includes sensitive details such as home addresses, Social Security numbers and medical histories.

Researchers at Duke University concluded a yearlong study revealing the extent of data broker involvement with military servicemembers’ data. The study also assessed the potential risks posed by foreign adversaries who may exploit this data to harm the U.S.

“We know there’s little information known about servicemembers as well as members of other communities and all U.S. citizens on the internet,” said Dr. Vahid Behzadan, a cyber security and data science professor at the University of New Haven.

The data broker industry is estimated to generate billions annually, with more than 4,000 data brokering companies globally.

While the Federal Trade Commission in the U.S. has shown interest in federal regulation of data brokers, certain states have taken matters into their own hands. Vermont, California and Texas currently have laws to regulate data brokers, and Oregon is set to enact its law in January 2024.

The primary concern revolves around national security.

The Duke University study found that data brokers are selling the information to unidentified people in foreign countries that may not be friendly to the U.S.

Military experts are also concerned that this information could be exploited for purposes such as blackmail, coercion or compromising the security of active-duty military members.

Additionally, a significant number of people unknowingly grant permission to data brokers to access their information when they sign up for various online programs such as store loyalty programs. These permissions are often hidden in the fine print of agreements and terms of service.