Redecorating your home? Wayfair’s new AI tool can help you

Decorify uses a generative AI model that creates shoppable, photorealistic images to enable consumers to envision their own homes in new styles by simply uploading a picture of their space. (Courtesy of Wayfair)

(NewsNation) — Wayfair is leveraging the power of AI to help give homeowners inspiration for their room redesigns.

On Tuesday, the home products company launched Decorify, an application that uses a generative AI model to create room stylings for shoppers.

“Anything we develop or deploy for our customers, including GenAI, must support our mission to help everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home,” Chief Technology Officer Fiona Tan said in a news release. “Viewing generative AI through this pragmatic lens enables us to prioritize where and when we deploy development resources and ensure applications like Decorify delight our customers.”

The process is simple: shoppers upload a picture of a room, and Decorify shows images of redesigns based on a customer’s requested look and feel. Suggested products can be purchased directly from Wayfair’s website.

Users can choose from eight styles: traditional, modern (mid-century), farmhouse/coastal farmhouse, bohemian, rustic/lodge, industrial, glam and perfectly pink.

“Leveraging generative AI technologies, Decorify creates a discovery experience that provides endless inspiration and powers the home personalization journey,” said Shrenik Sadalgi, director of research and development at Wayfair. “Decorify is the latest example from Wayfair Next of how we use visual inspiration, such as 3D, Spatial Computing and now Generative AI, to create unique, novel and functional customer experiences.”

Don’t like the initial redesign? Users can cycle through styles until they find one they like, opting to redesign either the original photo or the generated images.

The products in the images aren’t real, though. Shoppers are shown a list of “similar items” sold on Wayfair that are based on the furniture in the generated photos.

The web-based application currently only supports living rooms, with plans to add other rooms in the future.

Sadalgi told TechCrunch the application is still in early stages and will improve over time.

“We’re confident that we can fine-tune the model using proprietary Wayfair brand data so the results look a lot closer to a lifestyle photo that you see on Wayfair today, with more creative control over the style and one-to-one correlation with real products,” Sadalgi told the news outlet.

Wayfair isn’t the only company to embrace AI as an e-commerce tool. A new Google feature lets shoppers preview clothes on different models, while Amazon is testing AI-generated reviews of products.