WhatsApp rolls out screen-sharing during video calls

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, shows WhatsApp app icon on a smartphone in New York. WhatsApp parent Meta is moving forward with its push to attract businesses to its popular chat app. Its part of an effort to find new ways to make money beyond targeted advertisements on its other platforms, Facebook and Instagram. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

(NewsNation) — WhatsApp has unveiled its latest feature: The ability for users to share their screens during a video call.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the tech news through a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

“We’re adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp,” Zuckerberg posted along with a picture of a phone during a video call.

According to reports, the screen-sharing feature is rolling out in phases on Android, iOS and Windows Desktop, so some people may not see it immediately.

Video calling has been an option on WhatsApp since 2016. Wednesday’s announcement is the company’s latest move to compete with video conferencing apps like Zoom and Apple’s FaceTime.