YouTube suspends President Trump for at least 7 days, disables comments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — YouTube has become the latest social network to issue a suspension for President Donald Trump.
The video-sharing platform owned by Google said it removed new content uploaded to Trump’s channel “for violating our policies” after a review and “in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence.”
“It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days,” the company said.
In addition, YouTube is indefinitely disabling comments on his channel.
Last week, Twitter permanently suspended the @realDonaldTrump account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” Later, President Trump tried to use the @POTUS and @TeamTrump accounts to post a statement. Those tweets were removed and Twitter permanently suspended the @TeamTrump account.
Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram, as well as other leading platforms have made similar decisions.
Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.