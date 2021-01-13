YouTube suspends President Trump for at least 7 days, disables comments

FILE – This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad. More than a month after the U.S. presidential election, YouTube says it will start removing newly uploaded material that claims widespread voter fraud or errors changed the outcome. The Google-owned video service said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 that this is in line with how it has dealt with past elections. That’s because Tuesday was the “safe harbor” deadline for the election and YouTube said enough states have certified their results to determine Joe Biden as the winner. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — YouTube has become the latest social network to issue a suspension for President Donald Trump.

The video-sharing platform owned by Google said it removed new content uploaded to Trump’s channel “for violating our policies” after a review and “in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence.”

“It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days,” the company said.

In addition, YouTube is indefinitely disabling comments on his channel.

Last week, Twitter permanently suspended the @realDonaldTrump account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” Later, President Trump tried to use the @POTUS and @TeamTrump accounts to post a statement. Those tweets were removed and Twitter permanently suspended the @TeamTrump account.

Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram, as well as other leading platforms have made similar decisions.