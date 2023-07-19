YouTube tests out new ways to experience video

(NewsNation) — YouTube is experimenting with how its Premium users interact with video.

The following features are available for Premium members to try out, but they’re only available until early or mid-August.

Avoid accidental taps while watching

  • A new lock screen button disables touch while watching a video, so accidental taps do not pause, skip or disrupt the video
  • Tap on the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen and select “Lock screen”
  • Available until Aug. 5

Double the playback speed of video

  • Double the playback speed of a video to potentially save time while watching
  • “Long press” anywhere on the player while watching a video to automatically bump the playback speed to 2x
  • Available until Aug. 13

Bigger previews available while scrolling

  • The preview thumbnail users see when moving forward or backwards in a video is enlarged
  • “This makes it easier to find the exact moment in the video you want to watch,” per YouTube
  • Available until Aug. 13

YouTube Premium costs $13.99 per month.

