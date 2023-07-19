YouTube tests out new ways to experience video

(NewsNation) — YouTube is experimenting with how its Premium users interact with video.
The following features are available for Premium members to try out, but they’re only available until early or mid-August.
Avoid accidental taps while watching
- A new lock screen button disables touch while watching a video, so accidental taps do not pause, skip or disrupt the video
- Tap on the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen and select “Lock screen”
- Available until Aug. 5
Double the playback speed of video
- Double the playback speed of a video to potentially save time while watching
- “Long press” anywhere on the player while watching a video to automatically bump the playback speed to 2x
- Available until Aug. 13
Bigger previews available while scrolling
- The preview thumbnail users see when moving forward or backwards in a video is enlarged
- “This makes it easier to find the exact moment in the video you want to watch,” per YouTube
- Available until Aug. 13
YouTube Premium costs $13.99 per month.