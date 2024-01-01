YouTuber MrBeast tells Elon Musk why he won’t post videos to X

US YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, arrives for the 36th Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 4, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — MrBeast, the most-subscribed-to YouTube personality, declined Elon Musk’s request to upload his videos to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Over the weekend, the internet star uploaded a video to YouTube for his more than 224 million subscribers. Alerting his 25 million X followers to the new video, the 25-year-old posted: “I uploaded, go watch or I’ll drop kick you.”

One user replied to the post, saying: “Upload on this platform too.”

Musk chimed in: “Yeah.”

MrBeast – whose actual name is Jimmy Donaldson – gave a blunt response, explaining to Musk that he thinks X would not come close to generating comparable revenue to YouTube.

“My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it,” MrBeast posted on X. “I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!”

It’s not the first time MrBeast has rejected Musk. According to reports, Musk replied to Donaldson’s post about a new video last June, saying: “Post to this platform too. Earnings per view should be competitive with YouTube. If not, we will adjust.”

Donaldson earned $54 million in 2022, including $32 million from ads and $9 million from sponsored content, according to Forbes. The outlet said his earnings are the highest of any social media creator.