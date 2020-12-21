Zoom extends meeting limits for holiday season

In this photo illustration a Zoom App logo is displayed on a smartphone on March 30, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. – The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Zoom is getting in the holiday spirit and scrapping its usual 40-minute time limit for the last day of Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

We will be lifting the 40-minute limit for holiday celebrations. ✨ Check out all the details: https://t.co/V0eTl8aIGB #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/0MlZt7BRdW — Zoom (@zoom_us) December 17, 2020

Zoom will be offering unlimited meeting times from 10 a.m. EST, Wednesday, Dec. 23 until 6 a.m. EST Saturday, Dec. 26. This will allow people to virtually celebrate the last day of Hanukkah as well as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Meeting times will also be scrapped from 10 a.m. EST Dec. 30 to 6 a.m. EST Jan. 2 for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

This comes as health experts urge people to skip holiday gatherings this year because of the coronavirus as cases rise throughout the country.

As many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, a decline in travel of at least 29%, according to AAA.

There have been more than 17.7 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 317,000 deaths, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.

Zoom previously scrapped its traditional 40-minute time limit over Thanksgiving.