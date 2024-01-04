TGI Fridays shuts down 36 restaurants

(NewsNation) — TGI Fridays announced Wednesday it has closed dozens of its locations. The casual dining chain said the restaurants were “underperforming.”
In a news release, TGI Fridays said the closure of 36 underperforming locations is “part of the brand’s ongoing growth strategy.”
“By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future,” Ray Risley, U.S. president and chief operating officer at TGI Fridays, said.
The closures impact restaurants spanning 12 states with the highest number in New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York. The company said it’s offering more than 1,000 transfer opportunities, which represents more than 80% of affected employees.
Moves made by TGI Fridays also included selling eight previously corporate-owned restaurants in the Northeast to its former CEO Ray Blanchette.
Here’s the full list of recently closed TGI Fridays restaurants, according to multiple reports:
- Fresno, California: 1077 E. Herndon Ave. 93720
- Denver, Colorado: 8104 Northfield Blvd., 80238
- Longmont, Colorado: 125 Ken Pratt Blvd., 80501
- Newington, Connecticut: 3025 Berlin Turnpike, 06111
- Ormond Beach, Florida: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd., 32176
- Royal Palm, Florida: 580 N. State Road 7, 33411
- Berlin/Marlbourough, Massachusetts: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., 01752
- Danvers, Massachusetts: 49 Newbury St., 01923
- Dedham, Massachusetts: 750 Providence Hwy, 02026
- Mansfield, Massachusetts: 280 School St. Suite A100, 02048
- North Attleboro, Massachusetts: 1385 S. Washington St., 02760
- Seekonk, Massachusetts: 1105 Fall River Ave., 02771
- Bowie, Maryland: 15207 Major Lansdale Blvd., 20716
- Columbia, Maryland: 8330 Benson Dr., 21045
- Amherst, New Hampshire: 124 NH-101A Ste. 28, 03031
- Eatontown, New Jersey: 180 NJ-35 Ste. 6000, 07724
- Hacksensack, New Jersey: 411 Hackensack Ave., 07601
- Iselin/Woodbridge, New Jersey: 401 Gill Ln., 08830
- Malrton, New Jersey: 970 Rte. 73 N., 08053
- Princeton, New Jersey: 3535 US-1 #275, 08540
- Springfield, New Jersey: 40 US-22, 07081
- Wayne Town Center, New Jersey: 71 Route 23 South, 07470
- Albany, New York: 1475 Western Ave, 12203
- Bay Shore, New York: 1725 Sunrise Hwy., 11706
- Hauppauge, New York: 3045 Expy Drive N., 11749
- Massapequa, New York: 5204 Sunrise Hwy., 11762
- Woodbury Township, New York: 5 Centre Dr., 10917
- Willow Grove, Pennsylvania: 2500 W. Moreland Rd., 19090
- Corpus Christi, Texas: 5217 S. Padre Island Dr., 78411
- Houston Almeda, Texas: 12895 Gulf Fwy., 77034
- North Arlington, Texas: 1524 N. Collins Street, 76011
- The Woodlands, Texas: 1105 Lake Woodlands Dr., 77380
- Fredericksburg, Virginia: 1160 Carl D Silver Pkwy, 22401
- Manassas, Virginia: 7401 Sudley Rd., 20109
- Springfield, Virginia: 6751-B Frontier Dr., 22150
- Woodbridge/Potomac Mills, Virginia: 13237 Worth Ave., 22192