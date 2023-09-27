The science behind the Disney theme park addiction

FILE – The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The new administrator of Walt Disney World’s governing district can’t continue to work in his new job and be chair of Florida’s ethics commission at the same time, according to a legal opinion issued Thursday, Aug. 17. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(NewsNation) — For decades, devoted Walt Disney fans have frequented its theme parks, and some adults may have developed an addiction, according to new research.

A Lending Tree study reveals that 18% of visitors go into debt to finance their Disney vacations. The study found that 71% of Disney-goers who incurred debt from their vacation have no regrets.

For some individuals, Disney holds a significance akin to a religion. There are even YouTube channels titled “Addicted to Disney.” However, the scientific insights behind this phenomenon provide valuable context.

“There are people with a lot of different addictions out there, and Disney is definitely one of them,” said Paul Peroti, a Disney fanatic.

Researchers have distilled the science behind a Disney addiction into four key reasons: a yearning for travel, the sensory delight of familiar scents, a desire for influence and the fulfillment of nostalgia.

‘Since we are pleasure seekers, we are having a good time and wanting to come back to experience those sights sounds and touches again over and over again,” said licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Melanie English.

A recent study delved into Disney demographics, revealing that just 36% of guests brought kids under the age of 18 to the park.

Insider reports suggest that on any given day, 40 to 50 percent of Disney-goers could be child-free adults.

“Definitely have some adult time there,” Peroti said. “Sometimes it’s nice to get away without the kids.”