The science behind the Disney theme park addiction

(NewsNation) — For decades, devoted Walt Disney fans have frequented its theme parks, and some adults may have developed an addiction, according to new research.
A Lending Tree study reveals that 18% of visitors go into debt to finance their Disney vacations. The study found that 71% of Disney-goers who incurred debt from their vacation have no regrets.
For some individuals, Disney holds a significance akin to a religion. There are even YouTube channels titled “Addicted to Disney.” However, the scientific insights behind this phenomenon provide valuable context.
“There are people with a lot of different addictions out there, and Disney is definitely one of them,” said Paul Peroti, a Disney fanatic.
Researchers have distilled the science behind a Disney addiction into four key reasons: a yearning for travel, the sensory delight of familiar scents, a desire for influence and the fulfillment of nostalgia.
‘Since we are pleasure seekers, we are having a good time and wanting to come back to experience those sights sounds and touches again over and over again,” said licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Melanie English.
A recent study delved into Disney demographics, revealing that just 36% of guests brought kids under the age of 18 to the park.
Insider reports suggest that on any given day, 40 to 50 percent of Disney-goers could be child-free adults.
“Definitely have some adult time there,” Peroti said. “Sometimes it’s nice to get away without the kids.”