These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports, according to Hopper

Norfolk International Airport saw its highest passenger count for the month of October in its history, with more than 360,000 passengers coming through the airport, as the year’s total passenger count has increased more than 30% through last month. Norfolk International Airport (File photo – Norfolk International Airport FB)

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — The busy summer travel season is underway, and many travelers know the airport experience can signal the beginning of a wonderful trip or make you wonder why you ever left home.

Travel app Hopper looked at cancellations and delays during the summer of 2022 (June – August). Here’s a look at their top five worst U.S. and European airports, before your next summer vacation:

Worst U.S. Airports for Summer Travel

Chicago (MDW) – 44% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022 Baltimore (BWI) – 39% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022 Newark (EWR) – 37% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022 Dallas (DAL) – 35% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022 New York City (JFK) – 34% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022

Worst Airports in Europe for Summer Travel

Brussels (BRU) – 67% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022 Budapest (BUD) – 61% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022 Lisbon (LIS) – 59% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022 London Gatwick (LGW) – 58% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022 Eindhoven (EIN) – 56% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022

Don’t fret, there’s good news — the busiest U.S. airports, Atlanta (ATL) and Chicago (ORD) kept travel headaches to a minimum, only seeing 25% of flight disruptions during the summer of 2022.

Of course, having a flight delayed is more common than having it canceled.

As the July 4 holiday looms, here are a few tips to make sure you get to your destination without a hiccup:

If you can, book early morning flights; they’re the least likely to get delayed or canceled.

Nonstop flights are best; having one flight booked means you only risk having one flight delayed. The more legs to your flight, the higher your chance of running into some trouble.

Finally, book with flexibility, if you’re able to build in a buffer day, it allows you extra wiggle room should any delays interfere with your travel plans.

Travel is expected to be busy this summer season, particularly to international destinations. Ticket prices for international flights are expected to peak at a five-year high this summer.