These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports, according to Hopper

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — The busy summer travel season is underway, and many travelers know the airport experience can signal the beginning of a wonderful trip or make you wonder why you ever left home.
Travel app Hopper looked at cancellations and delays during the summer of 2022 (June – August). Here’s a look at their top five worst U.S. and European airports, before your next summer vacation:
Worst U.S. Airports for Summer Travel
- Chicago (MDW) – 44% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022
- Baltimore (BWI) – 39% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022
- Newark (EWR) – 37% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022
- Dallas (DAL) – 35% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022
- New York City (JFK) – 34% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022
Worst Airports in Europe for Summer Travel
- Brussels (BRU) – 67% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022
- Budapest (BUD) – 61% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022
- Lisbon (LIS) – 59% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022
- London Gatwick (LGW) – 58% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022
- Eindhoven (EIN) – 56% of flights were disrupted during summer 2022
Don’t fret, there’s good news — the busiest U.S. airports, Atlanta (ATL) and Chicago (ORD) kept travel headaches to a minimum, only seeing 25% of flight disruptions during the summer of 2022.
Of course, having a flight delayed is more common than having it canceled.
As the July 4 holiday looms, here are a few tips to make sure you get to your destination without a hiccup:
- If you can, book early morning flights; they’re the least likely to get delayed or canceled.
- Nonstop flights are best; having one flight booked means you only risk having one flight delayed. The more legs to your flight, the higher your chance of running into some trouble.
- Finally, book with flexibility, if you’re able to build in a buffer day, it allows you extra wiggle room should any delays interfere with your travel plans.
Travel is expected to be busy this summer season, particularly to international destinations. Ticket prices for international flights are expected to peak at a five-year high this summer.