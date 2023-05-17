These states have the highest job resignation rates

File – A help-wanted sign hangs in the front window of the Bar Harbor Tea Room, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Bar Harbor, Maine. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

(NewsNation) — Workers quit more than 50 million jobs last year, representing the highest number of resignations since the U.S. government started keeping track in 2000, according to data from ADP.

Across the country, the rate at which people are quitting their jobs is not the same. A new study from WalletHub reviewed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to consider the resignation rate both last month and over the last year.

Louisiana, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and Kentucky are the five states with the highest job resignation rates. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, New York and Massachusetts have the lowest.

Not so long ago, the “Great Resignation” or the “Big Quit” occurred when workers, enticed by ample job opportunities coupled with pay increases and labor shortages, encouraged people to leave one job and take another.

But that appears to be slowing down. ADP says the “Big Quit is over” and the “Big Stay” is on its way with fewer people quitting their jobs this year. The company says worker turnover seems to be decreasing and approaching pre-pandemic trends.