These states have the most ‘quitters’ for jobs

(Stacker) – Low pay, minimal opportunities for growth, and disrespectful work environments — these are just a handful of the top reasons why employees quit their jobs, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center Survey. Of course, there are myriad reasons workers might put in their notices, ranging from the mundane (like moving to a new state) to the dramatic (like having blow-up arguments with a supervisor).

In the wake of the Great Resignation, quitting seems far more common than ever. Some employees have even resorted to ghosting their employer—simply stopping work without ever informing their boss.

In fact, American workers are quitting at historically high rates: In February 2023, the national quit rate was 2.6%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. That’s about 4 million people—up about 3.8% from January.

But are certain states across the U.S. feeling the burden more than others? To find out, Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank states by their preliminary February 2023 quit rates, using the number of quitters as a tiebreaker when needed. Quit rates are calculated by taking the number of quits as a percentage of the number of jobs in a state.

Keep reading through the list to see where your state falls—especially if you’re planning to leave your current job anytime soon.

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#51. Pennsylvania

– Quit rate: 1.7%

– Number of quits: 103,000

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#50. New York

– Quit rate: 1.7%

– Number of quits: 164,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#49. Connecticut

– Quit rate: 1.8%

– Number of quits: 31,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#48. Massachusetts

– Quit rate: 1.8%

– Number of quits: 68,000

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#47. New Jersey

– Quit rate: 1.9%

– Number of quits: 80,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#46. Michigan

– Quit rate: 2.0%

– Number of quits: 90,000

Canva

#45. Hawaii

– Quit rate: 2.1%

– Number of quits: 13,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#44. New Hampshire

– Quit rate: 2.1%

– Number of quits: 15,000

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#43. Nebraska

– Quit rate: 2.1%

– Number of quits: 22,000

Canva

#42. Minnesota

– Quit rate: 2.1%

– Number of quits: 63,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Illinois

– Quit rate: 2.1%

– Number of quits: 130,000

Marek Masik // Shutterstock

#40. California

– Quit rate: 2.1%

– Number of quits: 384,000

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#39. Wisconsin

– Quit rate: 2.2%

– Number of quits: 65,000

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#38. Missouri

– Quit rate: 2.3%

– Number of quits: 69,000

Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#37. Washington

– Quit rate: 2.3%

– Number of quits: 82,000

Canva

#36. Ohio

– Quit rate: 2.3%

– Number of quits: 131,000

George Wirt // Shutterstock

#35. Rhode Island

– Quit rate: 2.4%

– Number of quits: 12,000

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#34. Kansas

– Quit rate: 2.4%

– Number of quits: 35,000

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#33. North Dakota

– Quit rate: 2.5%

– Number of quits: 11,000

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#32. Iowa

– Quit rate: 2.5%

– Number of quits: 39,000

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#31. Vermont

– Quit rate: 2.6%

– Number of quits: 8,000

f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. Washington D.C.

– Quit rate: 2.6%

– Number of quits: 20,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Oregon

– Quit rate: 2.6%

– Number of quits: 51,000

JohnDSmith // Shutterstock

#28. South Dakota

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 13,000

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#27. Maine

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 18,000

You may also like: Cost of gold the year you were born

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. New Mexico

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 24,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Utah

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 48,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Arizona

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 87,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Virginia

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 115,000

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#22. North Carolina

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 138,000

randy andy // Shutterstock

#21. Nevada

– Quit rate: 2.9%

– Number of quits: 44,000

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#20. Idaho

– Quit rate: 3.0%

– Number of quits: 25,000

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#19. Colorado

– Quit rate: 3.0%

– Number of quits: 87,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. Indiana

– Quit rate: 3.0%

– Number of quits: 97,000

Mia2you // Shutterstock

#17. Florida

– Quit rate: 3.0%

– Number of quits: 288,000

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#16. Montana

– Quit rate: 3.1%

– Number of quits: 16,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Oklahoma

– Quit rate: 3.2%

– Number of quits: 55,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Maryland

– Quit rate: 3.2%

– Number of quits: 87,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Texas

– Quit rate: 3.2%

– Number of quits: 439,000

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#12. Delaware

– Quit rate: 3.3%

– Number of quits: 16,000

f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. South Carolina

– Quit rate: 3.3%

– Number of quits: 75,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. West Virginia

– Quit rate: 3.4%

– Number of quits: 24,000

Canva

#9. Mississippi

– Quit rate: 3.4%

– Number of quits: 40,000

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#8. Alabama

– Quit rate: 3.4%

– Number of quits: 72,000

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#7. Tennessee

– Quit rate: 3.4%

– Number of quits: 112,000

LBill45 // Shutterstock

#6. Wyoming

– Quit rate: 3.5%

– Number of quits: 10,000

Canva

#5. Arkansas

– Quit rate: 3.5%

– Number of quits: 47,000

Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock

#4. Kentucky

– Quit rate: 3.5%

– Number of quits: 69,000

Canva

#3. Alaska

– Quit rate: 3.7%

– Number of quits: 12,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Louisiana

– Quit rate: 4.0%

– Number of quits: 77,000

Canva

#1. Georgia

– Quit rate: 4.1%

– Number of quits: 200,000