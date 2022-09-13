Top executives, co-founder leave Peloton amid struggles

(NewsNation) — Peloton’s top executives, including its co-founder, chief legal officer and chief commercial officer, left the struggling exercise company Tuesday, marking yet another downturn for Peloton in the post-pandemic world.

Peloton shares are down 72% this year and last quarter, the company posted a loss of more than $1 billion, as it continues to struggle against the trend of people leaving their homes once again to exercise.

“It’s a cautionary tale. This is a company that was just pushed artificially higher at its apex,” NewsNation business contributor Lydia Moynihan said of Peloton. “It was trading for $170 per share; today, those shares are trading around $9.”

