Top jobs still struggle with gender, race imbalances: Report

Job seekers line up to interview with companies at 4th Annual Asian Diversity Career Expo at Madison Square Garden, New York City, photo on black

(NewsNation) — Careers offering the most economic opportunity and job security in the U.S. have a ways to go in achieving racial and gender balance in the workforce, a new report from Gallup and Amazon finds.

Despite significant advancements in the fight for equality over the past decade, Black, Hispanic and Native American workers remain highly underrepresented in the nation’s top jobs.

U.S. Census Bureau trends show Black, Hispanic and multiracial workers’ representation in high-scoring careers increased between 2010 and 2021, while Native American workers’ chances of having a “top-scoring” job decreased slightly.

In terms of gender disparities, women have made steady progress, with higher representation in 46 out of 111 of the top careers. However, the analysis shows women remain underrepresented overall.

As of 2021, women made up 42.3% of workers in top-scoring jobs versus 44% of workers in all jobs, according to the Gallup-Amazon Careers of the Future Index (CFI).

The CFI data helps provide insight into workplace trends among different groups but does not take into account the differences within each group like age, education and work experience.