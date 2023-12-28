Toyota sees record November sales with nearly 1M vehicles sold

The recall, announced Wednesday, concerns both Toyota and Lexus vehicles. (Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Toyota is expected to remain the bestselling carmaker in the world for the fourth consecutive year, fueled by continued demand in North America and Europe, according to multiple reports.

The company recorded an all-time high global production of 926,573 cars in November, according to Yahoo News.

Supply chain issues brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting chip shortage led to increased production outside of Japan.

Toyota’s strong November, however, did not come without company setbacks.

Daihatsu, a unit of Toyota, shut down production lines at all its four factories in Japan while transport ministry officials investigated improper tests for safety certifications.

The shutdown as of Tuesday comes a week after Daihatsu Motor Co. announced it was suspending all vehicle shipments in and outside Japan after finding improper testing involving 64 models. That led transport ministry officials to launch a deeper probe into problems that apparently persisted for decades.

The stoppage is expected to affect thousands of auto parts makers and their employees in a potential blow to local economies.

